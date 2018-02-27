Robert Whittaker Lands Spot on Australian Wrestling Team

UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, will compete on April 4th, 2018. He won’t be competing inside the UFC octagon, however, but rather representing Australia in the Gold Coast Games. Whittaker was recently announced as the newest member of the Australian wrestling team.

Robert Whittaker versus Yoel Romero II

Despite competing in the upcoming Gold Coast (Commonwealth) Games in the spring, Whittaker is still hoping for a June rematch with Yoel Romero. The former Cuban Olympic wrestler recently knocked out former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, at UFC 221.

It appears Whittaker is hoping his 2nd clash with Romero will take place in Chicago at UFC 225 on June 9th, 2018. This would give him a little under 2 months following the Gold Coast Games to prepare for Romero.

Robert Whittaker Representing Austalia

Whittaker was born in New Zealand but moved to Australia when he was very young. In the past, he has told reporters he feels he represents both countries.

In 2015, Whittaker won the Australian Cup of amateur wrestling while competing in the 97kg division. Last year, Whittaker won the Australian Wrestling Championships competing in the same division.

Whittaker showed up unannounced to 2015’s Australian Cup competition and promptly won 3 straight matches. Whittaker had already been in the UFC for 3 years by the time of the competition.

Wrestling Australia took the time to ask him a few questions on camera at the event as well. During the interview, Whittaker expressed his desire to represent Australia on a global stage.

While Dana White and the UFC have to approve of any competitions outside the promotion Whittaker competes in, they are not expected to block him from taking part in the Gold Coast Games as a member of the Australian wrestling team.