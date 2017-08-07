Robert Whittaker Calls Michael Bisping’s Antics ‘a Bit Clownish’

Robert Whittaker believes Michael Bisping does himself no favors with his antics.

Whittaker is the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, but he’ll have to wait for his unification bout. That’s because Bisping is set to defend his title against Georges St-Pierre in a bout likely for Nov. 4 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“The Count” is no stranger to stirring the pot, which he’s already done to Whittaker before his fight with “Rush” was made official once again. “The Reaper” told ESPN that he finds Bisping’s trash talk to be silly:

“Michael Bisping’s whole life is a film scene. He’s always acting. Confronting me at UFC 213, it makes me laugh. It’s a bit clownish. You can’t try to show someone up like that, and then go fight someone else. It just looks stupid.”

Whittaker isn’t shy in calling the fight between Bisping and St-Pierre how he sees it.

“Georges isn’t even in this division. It’s not as if someone in the top 10 is jumping the queue. This is a money fight. That’s exactly what it is. It doesn’t bother me. People are going to do what they want. I can’t get upset if it doesn’t work out to my plans, because let’s face it, the UFC is a roller coaster.”