Robert Whittaker Confident in Beating Bisping & GSP

UFC interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is a man who is no rush to get to where he is certain will be his rightful destination

For the New Zealand-born Australian, it is merely a matter of time before he unifies the division.

Incumbent middleweight champion Michael Bisping welcomes returning legend Georges St-Pierre to the middleweight division for the first time at UFC 217 in November. Whittaker will be hoping that the winner of that bout will sign on to defend against him at some point in 2018. Who that man will be is irrelevant to “Bobby Knuckles”:

“Before I got the interim belt, I always had my eyes set on the prize, which is that UFC gold. How I get there doesn’t bother me. I’m either going to plow a path through the division to get there. I’ve always been open to fight anyone, [and] still am, but I want that belt and I need to fight [Michael] Bisping. So, whatever happens between Bisping and Georges [St-Pierre], let them play around a little bit, but I’ll be ready for either one of ’em.”

“I think [Bisping and St-Pierre is] going to be a hard fight. I think, to be honest, If I had to lean one way or another, I’d definitely lean on Bisping. I think he’s been in the division for a long time. He’s a lot bigger. I think he has the skill sets to take him on, to put a stop to him. Georges has been out for a long time. He’s been retired for awhile. So, that’s how I see the fight going down, but regardless of the winner, I’m going to absolutely crush whoever comes out of there. […] When it’s all said and done and they’ve got their checks and they’re all happy, I’m going to be waiting for them.”