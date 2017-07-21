Robert Whittaker Details Knee Injury Suffered at UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Robert Whittaker
Image Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Robert Whittaker could be out for a while thanks to a knee injury.

“The Reaper” captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim middleweight title against Yoel Romero at UFC 214. Early in the fight, Romero landed a kick that made it tough for Whittaker to move around the Octagon.

In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Whittaker talked about the severity of his injury:

“Doctors always think the end of the world, right? If it was up to them I’d be in a wheelchair. But I’m extremely lucky to have a great sports doc in Andrew McDonald. He works with South Sydney (as head of medical) so he’s seen a lot of sports injuries and knows his athletes well. The injury itself, it’s not really my job to understand. All I can say is that it’s a serious grade two medial … and hurt like hell when it happened.”

It’s possible that Whittaker can be out of action until 2018. If that’s the case, it’s also possible for reigning middleweight champion Michael Bisping to take another fight. If that’s the case, Whittaker doesn’t sound too concerned.

“No, not at all. I’ve never worried about what other fighters do and that’s served me well in the past.”

Latest MMA News

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker Details Knee Injury Suffered at UFC 214

0
Robert Whittaker could be out for a while thanks to a knee injury. "The Reaper" captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim middleweight title against...
Robert Watley

Robert Watley Defeats Thiago Moises to Capture LFA Lightweight Title

0
Robert Watley (8-1) is the new Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) lightweight champion with his decision win over Thiago Moises (9-2). Watley fired off strikes and...
Brendan Loughnane

Brendan Loughnane Vents About Not Having Second Chance in UFC

0
Brendan Loughnane isn't happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hasn't given him a call. MMAFighting.com recently reached out to Loughnane, who is puzzled that...
Tony Gravely

Tony Gravely Wrestles & Controls Keith Richardson For LFA 17 Win

0
Tony Gravely's (10-4) wrestling was too much for Keith Richardson (17-9). A leg kick was there for Gravely early. He pushed his opponent against the...
Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens Dominates Hugo Prada in TKO Win at LFA 17

0
Mike Stevens (7-4) turned in a one-sided thrashing over Hugo Prada (7-2). Right away, Prada opened up with a leg kick that was checked. He...
Load more