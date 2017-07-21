Robert Whittaker Details Knee Injury Suffered at UFC 214

Robert Whittaker could be out for a while thanks to a knee injury.

“The Reaper” captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim middleweight title against Yoel Romero at UFC 214. Early in the fight, Romero landed a kick that made it tough for Whittaker to move around the Octagon.

In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Whittaker talked about the severity of his injury:

“Doctors always think the end of the world, right? If it was up to them I’d be in a wheelchair. But I’m extremely lucky to have a great sports doc in Andrew McDonald. He works with South Sydney (as head of medical) so he’s seen a lot of sports injuries and knows his athletes well. The injury itself, it’s not really my job to understand. All I can say is that it’s a serious grade two medial … and hurt like hell when it happened.”

It’s possible that Whittaker can be out of action until 2018. If that’s the case, it’s also possible for reigning middleweight champion Michael Bisping to take another fight. If that’s the case, Whittaker doesn’t sound too concerned.

“No, not at all. I’ve never worried about what other fighters do and that’s served me well in the past.”