Robert Whittaker: GSP Looked Slower Than He’s Ever Been

Robert Whittaker isn’t losing sleep over Georges St-Pierre’s performance at UFC 217.

Whittaker is the interim UFC middleweight title holder. He was in attendance inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “The Reaper” witnessed St-Pierre’s triumphant return, submitting Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight title.

Speaking with news.com.au, Whittaker said that while St-Pierre is still sharp, his speed has declined:

“To be honest, he looked slower than he’s ever been. He’s just as crafty. You can see the intelligence is still there. His fight IQ is still there. He obviously hits harder at middleweight. But I hit hard and I hit fast — and much harder and faster than Bisping. And I have much better defense than Bisping. So it looks good.”