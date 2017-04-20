Robert Whittaker ‘Hunting’ for Shot at UFC Championship

Fresh off his deconstruction of Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Robert Whittaker believes now is the time to strike.

Whittaker, a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter, told “Submission Radio” recently that he wants his shot at the UFC middleweight championship. That title is currently held by Michael Bisping, who was once scheduled to meet Whittaker before he claimed the belt.

“Yeah, well the thing is, I’m hunting for the belt more than anything,” he said. “He’s holding the belt at the moment and he owes me a fight. That works in my favor. And if that’s how I get a crack at the belt, you know, that’s what I want. But I’m hunting that belt, let’s not be confused.”

The win over Souza was the seventh straight for Whittaker (18-4). Of those seven wins, four have been finishes vs. Souza, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares and Clint Hester.

With Bisping expected to face Georges St-Pierre later this year, and Yoel Romero believed to be the No. 1 contender, where does that leave Whittaker? For now, enjoying time with his family.

“The only thing I wanna do right now, is I wanna go home and see my boys. I’m not even thinking about fighting right now. I literally just finished fighting. Fighting isn’t everything to me. I wanna go see my family, I wanna go spend time with my kids and then I’ll sit down and I’ll sit with my coaches and we’ll make the next plan. I don’t plan too much at the moment, I just finished the fight. I gotta go see my family first,” he said. “I haven’t given it much thought. I don’t really think about the machinations of the UFC or their plans or plots to move the belt around or the plans of the athletes and what the athletes are planning for the belt and how they’re gonna move it around. I’m doing my thing, I’m on my journey and eventually the belt will fall in my lap. Trust me.”