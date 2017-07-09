Robert Whittaker: ‘I Haven’t Gotten Any Bad Vibes From Michael Bisping’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Robert Whittaker
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe Michael Bisping is hostile towards him.

Following Whittaker’s interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title win at UFC 213, Bisping stepped inside the Octagon to meet his future opponent. “The Count” is the reigning 185-pound champion.

Bisping said he was disgusted to see “The Reaper” holding a title and then he threw his own championship on the canvas. Whittaker told the media that he doesn’t feel Bisping’s actions equate to animosity (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I haven’t gotten any bad vibes from Michael. He hasn’t done anything crazy to try to get in my face. I think he respects me, as well. He is who he is. And he’s going to do what he’s going to do. And I’m just going to be me.”

The new interim champion went on to say that he respects Bisping as much as he respects any other opponent. Don’t count on him to start trash talking in the buildup.

“I go into the fight with the same amount of respect for every athlete. And I’m going to be me in that fight. I’m going to be me on the media. Outside the fight, I’m going to be me. I’m going to be me, and he can work with that.”

