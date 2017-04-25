Robert Whittaker: ‘I Showed The World That I Deserve a Shot’ at Middleweight Title

Robert Whittaker feels his last performance warrants him a title shot.

It’s hard to argue that Whittaker made a statement earlier this month against Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Whittaker became the first man to stop Souza in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He earned a second-round TKO victory and extended his winning streak to seven.

Whittaker shot up to the third spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings after dispatching of “Jacare.” During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Whittaker told Ariel Helwani that other 185-pounders trying to sneak their way to a title shot won’t outlast him (via MMAMania.com):