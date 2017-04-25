Robert Whittaker: ‘I Showed The World That I Deserve a Shot’ at Middleweight Title

Robert Whittaker feels his last performance warrants him a title shot.
It’s hard to argue that Whittaker made a statement earlier this month against Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Whittaker became the first man to stop Souza in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He earned a second-round TKO victory and extended his winning streak to seven.
Whittaker shot up to the third spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings after dispatching of “Jacare.” During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Whittaker told Ariel Helwani that other 185-pounders trying to sneak their way to a title shot won’t outlast him (via MMAMania.com):
“With my last performance, I showed the world that I deserve a shot, you know? I did something that no one else in the division has done to a fellow that hasn’t been stopped in that way in a long, long time. A lot of dudes are just trying to sneak there way into having their shot by waiting it out, sitting out and doing these little political maneuvers. But, at the end of the day, they are running out of time and I am not. This is the beginning of my first run, the beginning of my career just about. If it’s a time race, they are not going to win.”