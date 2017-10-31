Robert Whittaker: I Would Love to Unify Middleweight Title in Australia

Interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Robert Whittaker hopes to have a unification bout in Australia.

Whittaker captured interim gold when he defeated Yoel Romero back in July. An injury stalled a unification bout between Whittaker and Michael Bisping. Instead, Bisping will meet Georges St-Pierre this Saturday night (Nov. 4) in the main event of UFC 217.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Whittaker said he wouldn’t mind fighting the winner of Bisping vs. St-Pierre in Australia:

“Anything can happen between now and February 11. But fighting on home soil is always a dream come true and I’d love to unify the title here in Australia.”