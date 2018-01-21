Robert Whittaker in ‘Serious Condition’ With Staph Infection

UFC president Dana White disclosed the exact nature to Robert Whittaker’s removal from next month’s UFC 221 main event vs. Luke Rockhold.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion is suffering from a mistreated staph infection in his stomach, White told TSN following UFC 220 this weekend.

“He had staph infection in his stomach,” White said. “From what I understand it wasn’t treated properly and started to eat away at parts of his organs. He’s in serious condition, so it’s going to be a minute before he’s back.

“Hopefully it turns around quick, but that stuff is life threatening if not treated the right way.”

Whittaker became the undisputed champion when Georges St-Pierre vacated the title. He won the interim belt last year vs. Yoel Romero, who replaces him at the February event to face Rockhold for that same championship.