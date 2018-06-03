Robert Whittaker Reacts to Michael Bisping’s Retirement

Robert Whittaker has taken the time to reflect on Michael Bisping’s retirement.

Bisping announced last week that he was hanging up his gloves for good. After a career which saw him garner a 30-9 record and capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title, “The Count” felt there was no better time to retire than now.

Whittaker, who is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, was asked to give his thoughts on Bisping’s exit during a recent UFC 225 media call. Here’s what he had to say (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think he’s a true warrior. I really do. He’s done it all. He’s lost, he’s won, and he’s become champion. He’s a true test of endurance and determination. I really do, I think a lot of people can learn a thing or two watching his career. In terms of fighting him, from one fighter to another, there’s a lot of respect in terms of wanting to fight each other. There would’ve been a lot of respect there and a lot of honor earned, but I’m happy not to have fought him, just due to the fact that I’ve always watched him and, if I’m going to be honest with myself, I’m a bit of a fan of his, to be honest.”

Whittaker is set to defend his 185-pound gold against Yoel Romero in a rematch. They’ll do battle inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 9. Also featured on the card will be an interim UFC welterweight title bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington. Women’s flyweights Holly Holm and Megan Anderson will do battle as well as heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Tai Tuivasa. CM Punk will make his Octagon return against Mike Jackson. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC 225.

How do you think Michael Bisping will be remembered?