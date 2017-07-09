Robert Whittaker: ‘No One Wants to Fight Romero & For Good Reason’

Robert Whittaker went five rounds with Yoel Romero at UFC 213 and it was a war.

“The Reaper” took a unanimous decision win over “The Solider of God” to capture the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. Whittaker is now set for a unification bout with Michael Bisping.

At the post-fight press conference, Whittaker gave Romero credit for his toughness (via MMAMania.com):

“I had to fight a five-round war with Yoel Romero. I think if you fight a five-round war with Yoel Romero, you deserve a medal of your own. Because that dude is an absolute … he’s one of the most dangerous people on the planet. No one wants to fight him, and for good reason.”

He went on to say that he deserves to hold championship gold for the year that he’s had. Whittaker also said he’s ready to be a fighting champion.

“I worked hard for that bit of shining metal there. And that’s what that is a symbol of, that I’m now the No. 1 contender while the current champ is on the bench. I’m filling his seat at the moment. I’m taking on the headhunters, I’m taking on those killers and I’m taking on the responsibility of being champion.”