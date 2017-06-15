Robert Whittaker on Romero’s Suspected PED Use: ‘It’s Not Gonna Help Him’

Robert Whittaker isn’t worried about the rumors of Yoel Romero’s past performance enhancing drug (PED) use.

Whittaker will do battle with Romero inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213. The bout is going to be for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

Reigning champion Michael Bisping hasn’t been shy expressing his opinion of Romero. “The Count” believes Romero is a cheat who has used PEDs. Speaking with Submission Radio, Whittaker said he’s a bad match-up for “The Soldier of God” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I see myself matching up pretty well. Before he gets to me to do his wrestling he’s gotta get past my hands and feet, but he’s a tough dude in saying that. He’s very tough dude, he’s got a really tight skillset, and like you said, he’s been competing at the highest level for years. So it’s gonna be a really tough fight.”

As for the alleged PED use, Whittaker feels it won’t help Romero if it is indeed true.

“Nah, it’s like, whatever. It is what it is. He can do whatever he wants. It’s not gonna help him.”