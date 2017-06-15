Robert Whittaker on Romero’s Suspected PED Use: ‘It’s Not Gonna Help Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Robert Whittaker
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Robert Whittaker isn’t worried about the rumors of Yoel Romero’s past performance enhancing drug (PED) use.

Whittaker will do battle with Romero inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213. The bout is going to be for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

Reigning champion Michael Bisping hasn’t been shy expressing his opinion of Romero. “The Count” believes Romero is a cheat who has used PEDs. Speaking with Submission Radio, Whittaker said he’s a bad match-up for “The Soldier of God” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I see myself matching up pretty well. Before he gets to me to do his wrestling he’s gotta get past my hands and feet, but he’s a tough dude in saying that. He’s very tough dude, he’s got a really tight skillset, and like you said, he’s been competing at the highest level for years. So it’s gonna be a really tough fight.”

As for the alleged PED use, Whittaker feels it won’t help Romero if it is indeed true.

“Nah, it’s like, whatever. It is what it is. He can do whatever he wants. It’s not gonna help him.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

video

UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore Weigh-In Results, Video

0
Weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 111 went down earlier from Singapore, as Holly Holm and Bethe Correia made their main event fight official. The entire...
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker on Romero’s Suspected PED Use: ‘It’s Not Gonna Help Him’

0
Robert Whittaker isn't worried about the rumors of Yoel Romero's past performance enhancing drug (PED) use. Whittaker will do battle with Romero inside the T-Mobile...
Amanda Ribas

Amanda Ribas Pulled From TUF 25 Finale Following USADA Flag

0
Amanda Ribas will no longer be competing on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25 Finale. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) have informed the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos Feels Like a New Fighter at Welterweight

0
Rafael dos Anjos is looking for new life at 170 pounds. A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, dos Anjos simply couldn't deal...
Dana White

Dana White Tells Fighters ‘Crying’ About Conor McGregor to Shut up

0
Dana White isn't fond of fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster complaining about Conor McGregor's position. McGregor has emerged as the biggest star...
Conor McGregorvideo

Watch: Video of Conor McGregor Getting Tagged Boxing

0
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is a done deal. The boxing vs. MMA superfight was made official yesterday, with a press call including UFC...
Conor McGregor

Teddy Atlas Likens McGregor to a Caveman Against Mayweather

0
Teddy Atlas believes Conor McGregor is in for a rude awakening when he meets Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather are set to compete inside the...
Stephen Espinoza

Stephen Espinoza on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘This is Such an Unprecedented Event’

0
Showtime Sports Executive Vice President Stephen Espinoza has chimed in on the significance of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Espinoza had been working with Mayweather...
Dana White

Dana White Says Loss For McGregor Against Mayweather Won’t Hurt UFC

1
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn't believe Conor McGregor or the promotion loses credibility if Floyd Mayweather emerges victorious on Aug. 26. The...
Justin Scoggins

Justin Scoggins: ‘I’m Just a Crazy-Ass Son of a B*tch’

0
Justin Scoggins has an interesting way of looking at himself. Scoggins is set to do battle this Saturday (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...
Load more