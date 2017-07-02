Robert Whittaker Says He’ll Control Fight Against Yoel Romero

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Robert Whittaker
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Robert Whittaker feels he has what it takes to take down Yoel Romero and earn interim gold.

On Saturday night (July 8), Whittaker will go one-on-one with “The Solider of God” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will battle in the co-main event of UFC 213 for the interim middleweight title.

During a recent media session, Whittaker gave Romero props for his number one spot on the 185-pound rankings (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s a tough dude. He has knockout power, and he has explosive power all the fight. From the first minute to the last minute, he’s explosive and dangerous. He’s got great wrestling, which can help him control the fight. And he’s got knockout power. You mix those two together, all around it’s a good formula.”

He went on to say that he’s going to be the one who’s in control throughout the fight.

“But I’m going to control this fight. I think it’s going to be a smart fight, and whoever pushes their game plan on one another is going to win this fight. You’ve got to dictate the pace. I have a set of skills that can do that, so we’ll see.”

