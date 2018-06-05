Robert Whittaker Says Yoel Romero Match-Up Is ’50-50′

Last year, Robert Whittaker captured the then-interim UFC middleweight championship by edging out a decision win over Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 213 in July.

Not too soon after, Georges St-Pierre vacated his claim to the 185-pound throne, thus making Whittaker the undisputed title holder at middleweight. Initially Whittaker was expected to make his first defense against Luke Rockhold at UFC UFC 221 in February.

Whittaker was instead hospitalized with an illness and forced to pull out of the fight. Romero stepped in and went on to deliver a crushing third round knockout over Rockhold. The Cuban missed weight for the fight and was ineligible to win the interim middleweight title that was placed on the line.

Now Romero has earned his way back into a title shot, and will be headlining UFC 225 this weekend against Whittaker for the middleweight title in Chicago. Bobby Knuckles spoke to ESPN on the upcoming rematch, and offered up his thoughts.

Despite having a victory over Romero already, Whittaker won’t allow that to lure him into a false sense of overconfidence heading into the fight. He respects the power that Romero has in his hands, and realizes just one shot could end his night in an instant.

As far as Whittaker is concerned, the match-up between himself and The Soldier Of God is “50-50”:

”Some people ask me: Does it give you any confidence knowing that you’ve already beaten him once? I’ve got to say ‘not really’ because he hits like a truck and it only takes one to get you,” Whittaker said.

“He’s a human specimen, to begin with, and he’s one of the most athletic, explosive and talented humans on the planet. So every time I step in there with him it’s 50/50.”

In regards to preparations for his fight against Romero, Whittaker has been feeling the mental part of training far more than the physical aspects of it. Romero has a ton of tools that he brings to the table, which has had the Australian’s mental capacity working overtime:

”I’m constantly pushing my mental capacity well over its cap,” Whittaker said. “I’m thinking about his takedowns; I’m thinking about not getting hit with his sledgehammer hands. I’m tired, I need to initiate the attack; I have to push him, he has to push me. That, for 25 minutes, it takes a toll. It’s more mentally taxing than physically taxing.”

What are your thoughts on Whittaker's analysis of the match-up against Romero? Let us know what you think in the comments!