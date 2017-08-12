Robert Whittaker Thinks Bisping Will Beat GSP

UFC interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is happy to wait for Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre to trash it out

Despite the will they/won’t they bout now looking close to being finalized, Whittaker feels that regardless of the result, his path is still obstacle free:

“It’s worked in my favor with that fight being scheduled,” Whittaker told FOX Sports Australia. I have to fight Michael — there’s no one I also can fight — so with that, the earliest I can realistically fight is early next year anyway. They [UFC] knew I couldn’t fight until early next year and Michael wanted that fight with Georges really badly. So, to me it’s perfect and there’s no guarantees what’s going to happen. I’m happy to fight Georges as much as I am to fight Bisping.”

While a victory for St-Pierre would more than likely see him pursue a more established and pay-per-friendly bout with another fighter over Whittaker, the Australian believes that things will still work themselves out and is backing Bisping to win. Whittaker would also savor a fight in his homeland:

“I’d love to fight in Australia, whoever it is I face, but stylistically they’re both tough dudes and they’re both tough fights so I’m happy with both match-ups. Georges is a well-accomplished fighter and one of the best ever but this isn’t his division. Michael is tough. If I had to lean one way or the other I’d probably lean towards Michael. I think he’s got what takes to get it over him. I really don’t care what anybody in the division does, as long as it doesn’t get in my way, you know what I mean? Michael fighting George doesn’t impede my end destination in any way. Regardless of who comes out of the fight on top, I’ll fight them and I really am happy with both.”