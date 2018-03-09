Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero 2 in The Works For UFC 225

Robert Whittaker may be prepared to put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold on the line in June.

Sources have told MMA News’ very own Damon Martin that plans for a title bout between Whittaker and Yoel Romero have been put in place for UFC 225 on June 9. No contracts have been signed yet. BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor first brought word of the news.

Breaking! Per sources Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker 2 is a done deal for #UFC225. The title fight rematch is expected to serve as the main event in Chicago! — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) March 9, 2018

Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero is being planned for UFC 225 in Chicago. No signed contracts yet but everybody seems on board for the matchup. @CTaylor_96 first reported the news See how that crediting thing works @btsportufc ??? — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 9, 2018

Romero has earned his shot at middleweight gold with a third-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 221. While Romero went into the bout overweight, he was given a pass by UFC president Dana White due to taking the fight on short notice. Rockhold was initially set for a title bout, but Whittaker went down with an illness.

“The Reaper” and the “Solider of God” first met back in July. The bout was to determine the interim 185-pound champion. Whittaker won the bout via unanimous decision with scores of 48-47 across the board. It is Romero’s only loss under the UFC banner.

UFC 225 already has one big match-up confirmed. Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Curtis Blaydes will do battle. CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson is being worked on.

