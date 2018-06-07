Robert Whittaker Reconsiders Declining Fight if Yoel Romero Misses Weight

Robert Whittaker is having second thoughts in terms of how to handle his opponent potentially failing to make weight.

This Saturday night (June 9), Whittaker defends his middleweight title against a familiar foe. He’ll go one-on-one with Yoel Romero. The two competed back in July 2017 and Whittaker won the bout via unanimous decision. It was a closer fight than the result indicates.

Now, the two will collide once again in the main event of UFC 225. During his UFC 223 media scrum back in April, Whittaker said he wouldn’t take the fight with Romero if he failed to make weight. Romero was overweight for his last outing against Luke Rockhold.

During his UFC 225 pre-fight scrum, which MMA News attended, “The Reaper” had a change of heart:

“It’s a long flight to Chicago. If I travel 22 hours I’m fighting someone, mate.”

As far as preparing for a rematch with “The Soldier of God” is concerned, Whittaker doesn’t plan to take him lightly just because he earned a win in their first encounter:

“He’s a very unorthodox, explosive guy. He’s built like a specimen, he’s a dangerous guy on the best of days honestly. I’m gonna go in there giving him the respect of the threat that he is and I’m gonna do everything in my power to put him away.”

UFC 225 will feature another title bout in the co-main event. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will do battle with Colby Covington. The winner of that fight will be crowned the interim UFC welterweight title holder.

