Rockhold Responds to Romero’s Failed Weight Cut, Sounds Awful (Video)

Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero had tough weight cuts ahead of UFC 221.

The difference between the two is that Rockhold made the championship weight on his first attempt. He came in at 185 pounds, while Romero was three pounds over at 188. As of this writing, the “Soldier of God” still has time to make the weight.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 10), Rockhold and Romero are scheduled to compete in an interim middleweight title bout in Perth, Australia. If Romero fails to make weight, then the title will only be on the line for his opponent. Once the former middleweight champion saw that Romero failed to make weight, he got in his face and the two traded barbs.

Tough Cut

During a special FOX Sports presentation of the weigh-ins, Megan Olivi spoke to Rockhold about his opponent’s failed weight cut. He didn’t sound too great due to his own weight cutting:

Here's our interview with @LukeRockhold, and he's clearly feeling some type of way about @YoelRomeroMMA missing weight… #UFC221 https://t.co/G5aQ44nScp — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 10, 2018

“Typical, par for the course. Yoel Romero. Same sh*t, be a professional. Man doesn’t have the cleanest track record.”

The former American Kickboxing Academy standout said more, but could barely string together sentences. It’ll be interesting to see how this fight plays out tomorrow night and if Romero can cut three pounds in time.

Sounds off in the comments below. Are you worried about Rockhold going into UFC 221?