Video: ‘Conor McGregor Beats Floyd Mayweather With MMA Gloves’ – Joe Rogan

Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather if an agreement is made to fight with MMA gloves, according to Joe Rogan.

Rogan sat down with ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and comedian/podcaster Bryan Callen on The Joe Rogan Experience, and spoke about the latest installment of publicity surrounding the mooted superfight. One topic covered was the spat between Dana White and Mayweather over purses for the fight:

“Dana [White] had a real good point. Conor’s last two pay-per-views were 1.3 million and 1.5 million, and Floyd’s was 300. And Floyd is asking for 100 million? You’re out of your f**cking mind”.

Rogan and co turned their attention to how they feel the fight may pan out, with the UFC commentator suggesting that McGregor can beat the previously unbeaten fighter in a boxing match, on one condition:

“Here’s where Conor McGregor can win: MMA gloves. Let’s have a boxing match, with MMA gloves. Floyd’s had some serious problems in the past with his hands, and he uses those big ass pillow gloves because of it, and he’s been known to not really sit down with his punches”

You can watch the full clip of The Joe Rogan Experience, below: