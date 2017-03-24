Joe Rogan Brands Conor McGregor a ‘Freak Athlete With a Touch of Death’

Joe Rogan discussed the “puncher’s chance” some have given Conor McGregor in the potential bout with ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The UFC’s color commentator expressed his belief that “The Notorious” should not be counted out entirely if he faces Mayweather Jr. On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan argues that while Mayweather should be favored in the fight, the UFC lightweight champion of the world does pose a danger to “TBE”:

“Mayweather is a way better boxer. There’s just no doubt about it. He’s one of the greatest boxers, if not the greatest boxer that has ever lived. And even though he’s smaller, you’re talking about a completely different level of skill, a completely different level of understanding of the subtle nuances of boxing. But that said, Conor McGregor is not incompetent. He’s very dangerous. Floyd Mayweather’s a way better boxer, but Conor McGregor is dangerous as f**k and he has a really deceptive ability to move in and move out. He can cover distance very quickly and he can do so in a weird way. . . But if Floyd can figure him out and start using his jab and using his movement – see, Floyd has traditionally had problems with southpaws but he’s never lost to one. And we’re talking about professional boxers.”

Rogan further explains how McGregors unpredictability gives him an “x-factor” which makes it hard to completely write him off should the bout happen:

“That’s a freak athlete and those come along and when those come along, if they’re smart too, and then they’re really good at learning the sport too, a lot of people are f**ked. And that’s where Conor McGregor is. He’s a freak athlete in the sense that he has what Firas Zahabi . . . he calls it the ‘touch of death.’ That’s the best way to describe it. He just zaps people.

“Mayweather’s a way better boxer but the consequences of Conor hitting you should be greater.”

Check out the full clip above.

