Video: Joe Rogan Discusses Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino’s Potential Lengthy Ban

Cyborg recently tested positive for a banned substance, and could be facing an enforced absence from UFC according to commentator Rogan.

The Brazilian tested positive for the diuretic Spironolactone, which was confirmed by a USADA spokesperson.

Cyborg has stated that Spironolactone was prescribed to her by her doctor following an arduous weight-cut prior to her bout with Lina Lansberg in September 2016.

“You can feel confident that the substance they are inquiring about is not for performance enhancing use, and is needed for my specific treatments,” Justino said.

“She [sic] pissed hot for an anti-androgen. I used to rub that s**t in my head to prevent hair loss. It is also used by females who take steroids as a masking agent, to diminish the affect. Some people take it as a masking agent. It has many different uses”.

When asked what Cyborg’s defense was, Rogan was not impressed:

“She took something out of competition, that she was told by her Dr that it would be OK, although it is on the USADA banned list”

Suspicion was aroused, according to Rogan, after Cyborg turned down three world-title fights for what appeared to be no legitimate reason.

Cyborg will soon find out her fate, but it is not looking good for the feared brawler.

Watch the full segment on the Joe Rogan Experience, here: