Joe Rogan Says Georges St-Pierre Will Immediately Vacate Title Should He Beat Bisping

Joe Rogan has recently chimed in on the not-yet-scheduled but upcoming fight between Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping.

With over three years outside of the octagon, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion St-Pierre will return to action in 2017. GSP is not your average fighter. There is no argument that it would take something special to earn a title shot in a weight division you have never competed in, yet that is the reality of his situation.

The man tasked with welcoming “Rush” back into the UFC,however, is none other than current middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The Brit has been vocal in his campaign of securing a big payday, and “The Count” got his wish when it was announced that he would face the Canadian legend at some point later this year. While Bisping is confident in derailing the Tri-Star Gym man’s glorious return to MMA, he will enter the octagon knowing that the illustrious belt he spectacularly snatched from Luke Rockhold last year will be on the line.

Should GSP beat the champion, he will join a small list of two-weight world champions in the promotion. As champion, St-Pierre would surely embark on a run at middleweight where he defends his title at least once, right? No, is the answer, according to UFC’s popular commentator Joe Rogan (via ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast):

“I think if he wins the title, I think he’s probably going to vacate it,” said Rogan during a recent appearance on ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast. “And then fight someone else in another funny fight, if I had to guess. I definitely don’t know. “But if I had to guess, he’s probably going to do that.”

While not many are looking past the “funny fight” between the respective arrowheads of British and Canadian MMA, but if Rogan is right, questions will be asked why the UFC have not pencilled the bout in as a catchweight fight (which would mean no title on the line).