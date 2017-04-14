Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Signs new Deal Ahead of UFC on FOX 24

By
Dana Becker
-
0

With the final fight on his contract approaching Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24, officials and top middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza have worked out a new deal.

Souza’s new contract is for eight fights and will begin with his bout vs. Robert Whittaker from Kansas City. UFC president Dana White posted a picture of the former Strikeforce champion displaying a “thumbs-up” with a fight contract in-hand on social media:

The 37-year-old has won two in a row, finishing Vitor Belfort and submitting Tim Boetsch in the first round since a split decision loss to Yoel Romero in 2015.

Overall, Souza is 10-1 since 2012, with nine of those wins being by either knockout or submission.

video

0
