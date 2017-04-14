Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Signs new Deal Ahead of UFC on FOX 24

With the final fight on his contract approaching Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24, officials and top middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza have worked out a new deal.

Souza’s new contract is for eight fights and will begin with his bout vs. Robert Whittaker from Kansas City. UFC president Dana White posted a picture of the former Strikeforce champion displaying a “thumbs-up” with a fight contract in-hand on social media:

The 37-year-old has won two in a row, finishing Vitor Belfort and submitting Tim Boetsch in the first round since a split decision loss to Yoel Romero in 2015.

Overall, Souza is 10-1 since 2012, with nine of those wins being by either knockout or submission.