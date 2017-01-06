Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Tim Boetsch Added to UFC 208 Lineup

Former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will meet Tim Boetsch at UFC 208.

Newsday announced the fight on Friday for the February pay-per-view event from Brooklyn. The card features Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie for the first-ever UFC female featherweight title.

Souza (23-4) has won six of seven Octagon fights, falling only to Yoel Romero. He bested Vitor Belfort last year and was scheduled for a title-eliminator with Luke Rockhold before an injury sidelined Rockhold.

Boetsch (20-10) has fought 20 times for the UFC, going 11-9. After losing three straight, the veteran has rebounded with wins over Rafael Natal and Josh Samman.