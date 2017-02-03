Amanda Nunes Explains Why She Needed to Apologize to Ronda Rousey

Until recently, Amanda Nunes has not been known for her reverence towards Ronda Rousey.
Although Nunes was quiet in the run up to her potentially career-ending destruction of Rousey, ‘The Lioness’ was vocal in her disdain for the ex-champion. Nunes tore asunder everything ‘Rowdy’ was about, from her talent and dedication to the abilities of her coaching team.
Surprisingly, Nunes uploaded a heartfelt apology to Instagram which was essentially a public apology to the former Queen of the octagon. The apology itself was clear enough, but recently Nunes spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to expand on why she felt the need to reach out to Rousey following news that she may “be done”.
“The apology was because the words that I said. I think it was a little bit too much because I was very upset, very mad because how I was promoted [for] the whole thing. I was the champion and I didn’t have the credit I was supposed to have. I feel like everything was about her,” said nunes.
Nunes’ absolute dominance over the returning Rousey further solidified her as the dominant champion of the division; the ruler of the female 135-pound division explains why a perceived lack of respect was a motivating factor in her anger towards Rousey, and how she demands to be given the utmost respect as champion:
“I never fight mad before. That was the only fight that they made me fight mad, upset, and hurt. They hurt me and after the [sic] fight I can’t control myself. I say bad words and I know I have a lot of kids that night, a lot of people that didn’t want to hear that bad speech. But I was so upset and so hurt, I can’t hold myself [back]. That’s why I decided to post that after a couple days, a couple weeks after the fight because I was better now. I can hear everything, all the things, and I’ve calm down more but I was very upset with the whole thing.”
“For sure. Ronda Rousey was huge. We know what Ronda Rousey did for this sport, especially for women’s MMA. I know everything. I respect her for that. But I was the champion. I’m supposed to have credit a well. That’s why we have the belt. That’s why the UFC has the belt. Who’s the best? You have the belt. I was the best. Now everybody is gonna respect and treat me better and I think I deserve it.”