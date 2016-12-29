Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes Both Make Weight for UFC 207

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a quick appearance on the scale Thursday, successfully coming in at 135 pounds for her UFC 207 showdown with Amanda Nunes.

Ronda Rousey at 135. There and gone #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/cX5VXJ14n1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

Rousey has stayed out of the public eye for the most part this week in preparation for her return after losing the title last year to Holly Holm.

Nunes, making her first title defense since defeating Miesha Tate for the belt, also made weight. The Brazilian weighed in right at 135 pounds, as well.

The co-main event is also set, with both bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt stepping on the scale early and weighing 135 pounds.