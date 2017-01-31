“Respect”: Amanda Nunes Makes Heartfelt Public Apology to Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes makes a classy statement of apology to Ronda Rousey which was published on social media on Tuesday.

UFC’s women’s bantamweight champion has apologized to former champ Rousey following comments made after her 48-second destruction win at UFC 207, which will go down in the history books as a career-ending victory.

Nunes was immediately pumped after the fight, and publicly mocked “Rowdy” and questioned her credentials on social media.

The Brazilian made a public statement admitting regret for her actions following her impressive win, and has apologized to Rousey for her behavior:

“Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do,” Nunes wrote. “I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.” Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do. I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women. #respect 🙏🦁 A photo posted by Amanda🦁Nunes (@amanda_leoa) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Nunes’ effort to reach out to Rousey will undoubtedly be embraced as a classy gesture by the MMA community. The UFC will now have to begin the process of life without Rousey, knowing that chances of a return for the one time “Queen of MMA” are all but gone.