Ronda Rousey Basically Confirms She’s Finished Fighting in the UFC

Ronda Rousey still avoids using the word retirement but judging by her latest comments, the former women’s bantamweight champion is done fighting in the UFC.

Rousey seemingly left the door open to a potential return to mixed martial arts after first signing with World Wrestling Entertainment and saying that she wasn’t ready to close the door on a potential return to fighting.

While it always seemed like a long shot that Rousey would ever compete again, she’s all but closed the door on that possibility with her latest interview on the subject.

“I don’t know. I think it’s just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo,” Rousey said when asked on “The Ellen Show” about going back to the UFC. “No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo and I don’t really think the same thing is necessary for fighting.

“I’m just doing what I enjoy and WWE is what I enjoy right now.”

Considering Rousey last stepped onto an Olympic mat in 2008, it’s safe to say she won’t be going back there again anymore than she’ll be booking a new fight in the UFC.

It’s not really surprising that Rousey doesn’t plan on returning to the UFC but she’s never been so forthright when it comes to shutting down the chances that she would even entertain another fight.

In her last two fights in the UFC, Rousey suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, which led to UFC president Dana White saying he didn’t expect her to ever fight again.

With her UFC career seemingly behind her, Rousey is happy to start her new career with WWE where she will make her professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

While Rousey admits there are some nerves involved for her first match, nothing can compare to competing on the biggest stages in her athletic career like she did with the Olympics or defending her UFC title on six occasions.

“I’m extremely excited,” Rousey said about debuting in WWE. “I’m nervous but it’s not like Olympic nervous. The worst thing that will happen is I’ll look stupid, which is not the worst thing that could really happen.

“I can’t remember the last time I was so excited for anything. Like really looking forward to it.”

