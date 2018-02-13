Ronda Rousey is finally set to make her second appearance as part of the WWE roster at "Elimination Chamber" on Feb. 25 and she will return to a familiar stomping ground for her ceremonial contract signing.

Ronda Rousey is ready to kick off her new career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On Monday night it was announced that Rousey will appear at the upcoming “Elimination Chamber” pay-per-view event on Sunday night, Feb. 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The venue is an interesting landing spot for Rousey considering that’s where she made her last appearance in the UFC back in December 2016 when she fell to current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes by first round TKO. By all accounts, Rousey has closed the book on her fighting career but it appears her new job with WWE will pick up right where she left off in mixed martial arts.

Rousey will appear at “Elimination Chamber” for a “contract signing” where she will officially join the Monday Night Raw lineup. Obviously, the contract signing is all part of the show but it does confirm that Rousey will be part of the Raw roster as WWE currently splits its talent between two shows on Monday and Tuesday nights with both airing live on the USA Network.

Rousey first appeared as a member of the WWE roster last month at the “Royal Rumble” before announcing that she had signed a long term contract with the professional wrestling organization.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said last month. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

This will be the second time Rousey has appeared for WWE after she left to finish production for her role in the upcoming action film “Mile 22” co-starring Mark Wahlberg.

With that film nearly wrapped, Rousey will look to kick off her new career with WWE on Feb. 25 where she will undoubtedly begin building towards her first match as well as her upcoming appearance at WrestleMania in April. WrestleMania is the biggest annual event for WWE and Rousey is expected to play a major part in the show.

Will you watch Ronda Rousey in her new career with WWE? Sound off in the comments and let us know.