Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva Named to ESPN’s “Top 100 Most Famous Athletes” List

Former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, current lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor and ex-titleholder Anderson Silva were all named by ESPN to a recent special list.

The media mogul put together the Top-100 most famous athletes on the planet, with Rousey checking in at No. 16 and McGregor at No. 25. Silva was named 39th overall on the list.

Through the use of social media along with endorsement deals and Google searches, the list was put together.

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo came in at No. 1, with LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer and Phil Mickelson rounding out the Top-5.

According to the list, Rousey made $8 million in endorsements, has 9.5 million Instagram followers, 11.3 million Facebook followers and 3.4 million Twitter followers. All this despite fighting only once last year and losing to Amanda Nunes. She made $3 million for the first round loss to Nunes back in December and climbed seven spots from last year.

McGregor, who is in the midst of being put together for a super-fight with Floyd Mayweather, made $4 million in endorsements and has over 11 million followers on Instagram. He was ranked 37th last year on the list.

Silva was not on the list in 2016 but generated $8 million in endorsements and has almost eight million followers on Twitter.