Video: Ronda Rousey’s Corner Devastated in ‘UFC 207: Thrill and Agony’

Watch the stunned reaction of Ronda Rousey’s corner and the tears of joy in new bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in the post-UFC 207 release.

2016 may not have been considered the best year in the franchise’s history, but it certainly ended with a bang. “Rowdy” was beaten to a pulp by the extraordinary power of 135lb champion Amanda Nunes, while “No Love” put on an unbelievable display to dethrone Dominick Cruz, and end a winning streak lasting almost 10 years.

In the recent release, the contrast of celebration and desolation work emphatically on film. The defending champion [Nunes] celebrates with joy as her family hug and cheer in the crowd. “The Lioness” then storms back stage after her win, telling all that ‘Ronda Rousey is done’, before ceremoniously popping a bottle of champagne. Opposingly, Rousey’s trainer [Edmond Tarverdyan] and her mother and sisters struggle to contain themselves.

The video also highlights Garbrandt’s reactions to his title win, with tears all round as his Alpha Male teammates (including Urijah Faber) take in the magnificence of his victory.

The full video is available for UFC Fight Pass subscribers, but you can watch the preview clip below: