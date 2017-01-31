Ronda Rousey Criticizes President Trump’s Controversial Policy

Rousey provided her opinion on Instagram regarding Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has also recently taken part in a protest regarding the Dakota pipeline access controversy.

Rousey published an Instagram post of Emma Lazarus’ poem “The New Colossus,” which is found at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

The cartoon shows an amendment made by a painter, by way of an asterisk at the end of the poem with the words “offer may vary.”