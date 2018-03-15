Ronda Rousey Crossing Over Into Combat Sports Management

Former UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey is starting her own management team in addition to her new career as a professional wrestler at WWE

Ronda Rousey may be done with fighting but that doesn’t mean she’s finished with the fight business.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has launched her own management team — One Fight Management — where she will reportedly be working with boxers and mixed martial artists.

As first reported by MMAFighting, Rousey has already inked her first boxer, welterweight prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan, who just recently joined Golden Boy Boxing where he will look to build on his perfect 8-0 record.

Rousey joins a growing list of fighters who have started working in the management business including her biggest rival, Miesha Tate, who began working with several fighters after she retired from competition in 2016.

Of course, Rousey’s main business these days involves her career with World Wrestling Entertainment where she’s working full time as she transitions from mixed martial arts into professional wrestling.

Rousey will make her in ring debut for WWE in April at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

As far as her own fighting career, Rousey has all but closed the door on that possibility as she begins working with WWE. Rousey stated earlier this week that while she’s not officially retired, there’s as much of a chance that she goes back to another Olympics as she does step back into the Octagon for another fight in the UFC.

