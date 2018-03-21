Ronda Rousey Gives Emotional Interview During RAW On Amanda Nunes Loss

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has finally opened up about her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. “Rowdy” spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during an interview segment on Monday Night RAW regarding that 48-second knockout back in Dec. 2016.

“I remember my last fight, walking away thinking God hates me,” Rousey explained “I had nothing left in me. My husband (UFC heavyweight Travis Browne) is amazing, and he really brought me out of some tough times. He would just look at me and say, ‘You’re not only this. You’re more than just a fighter.’ And that’s not a bad thing, that’s not something I should be ashamed of. It’s something I should embrace and showcase to the world, and that’s why I’m here.”

Rousey (12-2) went undefeated in her MMA career for close to six-years as a professional where she captured both the Strikeforce and UFC’s women’s bantamweight titles. In Nov. 2015 however the 31-year-old was knocked out by Holly Holm where she subsequently lost her UFC championship. Following a year off she would later suffer another first-round setback, this time to Amanda Nunes. Rousey hasn’t competed in the octagon since but appears to be more open to discussing the setbacks in her UFC career.

“I’m not afraid to care anymore. I needed to be miserable then to be truly happy now. It’s all led to this, and I didn’t even realize that I’ve always been on this path.”

Rousey has since transitioned into becoming a pro-wrestler with the WWE and will have her first official match on April 8 at Wrestlemania 34 in a mixed tag-team match with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will ever come back to the UFC? Comment below and tell us what you think!