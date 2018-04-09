Ronda Rousey Happy She Lost Her Final Two UFC Fights Because It Led Her to WWE

Following WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey says she's actually happy she lost her final two fights in the UFC because it led her to WWE.

Ronda Rousey has finally found closure when it comes to the end of her UFC career.

While Rousey has rarely addressed her past losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, the former UFC women’s champion was able to reflect on the end of her fighting career after making her in ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night.

Rousey was a high profile signing for the professional wrestling promotion and she made her first appearance in the ring during WrestleMania, which is the biggest event of the year for WWE.

Rousey was praised for her performance in the match and she was obviously pleased with how everything played out.

In fact, Rousey can now say for the first time that she’s actually happy she suffered those back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes because the end result was her new career in WWE.

“It was me versus the world in an individual sport. I thought I would never say this, but I’m so happy I lost those fights [to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes] because it led me here. This is so worth it,” Rousey told ESPN on Sunday.

“Everything really does happen for a reason. I’m just so grateful. I thought I never would be [grateful] for [the losses], but time is a great teacher. I’m just really, really glad I gave it time instead of giving up and feeling it was the end of the world. There’s so many people who encounter tragedies who feel like the world and time won’t heal it. But all I can say to those people is: Just give it time, even if you think time can’t heal it. You never know what will happen and where it will lead you. Every missed opportunity is a blessing in disguise. I really believe it now.”

While Rousey has never actually used the word retirement when it comes to her fighting career, there doesn’t appear to be any chance that she will ever return to the UFC.

Considering how well things went for Rousey on Sunday night, it appears she’s even happier that she chose to start a new career in professional wrestling.

