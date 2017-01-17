Video: Ronda Rousey Could Learn from Floyd Mayweather – Chael Sonnen

Bellator’s Chael Sonnen urges Ronda Rousey to take up Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train with him.

After Rousey was brutally dispatched by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, Floyd Mayweather took the opportunity following the loss to (cheekily) suggest that Rousey could improve her striking under his tutelage.

“I’ll work with her if she’s willing to work with me,” said Mayweather. “I don’t have anything against anyone, we’re willing to work with her.”

At one point in the not too distant past, Rousey was confident that she could beat Mayweather in a bout. “Money” is still unbeaten, while “Rowdy” has seen a dramatic downward trajectory in her own career,

Chael Sonnen spoke to TMZ ahead of his Bellator 170 bout versus fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz, where “The American Gangster” offered his opinion on Ronda Rousey’s flaws.

“Hey, if you can get some rounds in with Floyd, go do it – don’t forget, Floyd’s a great boxer, he’s not a trainer, he’s never trained anybody. “If Ronda’s got some time to go work with him, I think she should take him up on it, because that is still Floyd and I’d think it’d be a cool experience, but I’m talking about an hour and then call it good.”

Sonnen seems to think that Mayweather could offer some much needed guidance to the ex-champ:

“I would have to think that he could [impart some knowledge], in fairness,” Sonnen said. “But, I think we could all agree what makes people great players does not make them great coaches. It usually doesn’t transfer. I’m just talking about for a cameo, for some PR stuff, for something for us to talk about over here at TMZ, let’s do it.”

Chael Sonnen is a master of self-promotion; expect more from the UFC legend in the coming days.

Watch the full clip (courtesy of TMZ Sports) below: