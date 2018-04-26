Ronda Rousey: ‘My Mother Never Taught Me How to Lose’

Ronda Rousey admits she didn’t know how to handle her losses.

At a time, Rousey was one of the most dominant fighters under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. It was Rousey who convinced UFC president Dana White to bring women to the promotion. She became one of the biggest stars in UFC history.

Rousey holds the record for most successful UFC title defenses in any women’s division. It all came crashing down when she was knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193. She never addressed her loss before returning to face Amanda Nunes. “Rowdy” didn’t last one minute in the fight.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Rousey said she wasn’t taught how to lose:

“My parents expected me to be special, so I expected to be special. I was just trying to create the job I wanted, and I wouldn’t have the audacity to do that if my mom didn’t tell me I could. But one thing my mother never taught me was how to lose. She never wanted me to entertain it as a possibility. She’d say: ‘Let it suck. It deserves to suck.’”

Rousey is now a sports entertainer. She had her first WWE match at WrestleMania 34 earlier this month. She teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. “Rowdy” is working with the WWE full-time.

Before her first loss, Rousey had a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-0. She had six straight successful UFC title defenses. Rousey defeated the likes of Cat Zingano, Miesha Tate, and Bethe Correia. She has never gone the distance in an MMA bout.

Rousey recently said she’s glad to have lost because it led her to a WWE contract. Her next match inside the squared circle has not been decided.

What do you think of Ronda Rousey’s comments on not being taught how to lose?