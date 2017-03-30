Ronda Rousey is Working With New Coach, Sparking Rumors of Return to UFC

Ronda Rousey is working with a new strength and nutrition trainer, fuelling speculation that she may return to the octagon.

The former bantamweight champion looked far from the dominant immortal she was once heralded to be at UFC 207 in December. Such was the gulf in class between Rousey and current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, that most had expected “Rowdy” to tender a swift resignation from the fight game following her 48-second demolition at the hands of the Brazilian.

UFC president Dana White went on record earlier this year to state that the female MMA superstar was “probably done” with the sport. With no official word from Rousey on a departure and several cryptic messages later, fans of “Rowdy” may have reason to believe that she may not be ready to throw in the towel on her career just yet.

On Wednesday, strength and nutrition trainer Dan Garner took to Instagram to announce that he is working with Rousey:

“Wanted to give a good welcoming post to Ronda Rousey who has just recently joined the team, and is all set for the comprehensive nutritional programming process with myself. Excited to have her on board and to accomplish some great things with her this year.

Let’s go!”

While Garner’s post is far from a solid indication of a return to the octagon for Ronda Rousey, this latest development, coupled with no announcement on the conclusion of the female MMA luminary’s retirement plans, will be bound to stoke interest.