Ronda Rousey Not Ruling Out MMA Return Following WWE Debut

Ronda Rousey isn’t shutting the door on a return to mixed martial arts competition.

Last night (Jan. 28), Rousey made her debut for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) at the Royal Rumble. Rousey interrupted Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, and women’s Rumble winner Asuka. She pointed at the Wrestlemania sign, hinting at making her debut match at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Many took this as a clear indication that “Rowdy” is finished with MMA. Speaking to ESPN, Rousey said she wouldn’t doubt herself on a comeback (via MMAFighting.com):

“I wouldn’t doubt myself doing anything. That’s what everybody else seems to say. I mean, I never retired from judo. If that’s what you guys want to think, all I know is that I really want to devote 100 percent of my time to wrestling right now and whatever people want to call that, they can call it.”

Rousey was once the most dominant female fighter in the world. She is regarded as a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts. Her larger than life presence and dominant performances had the mainstream media clamoring for her. Time will tell if “Rowdy” has the itch to compete again.

Do you think Rousey will ever return to MMA competition? Let us know in the comments below.