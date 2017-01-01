Ronda Rousey on UFC 207 Loss: ‘I Need to Reflect & Think About my Future’

Not long ago, Ronda Rousey was thought of by many to be untouchable. “Rowdy” had disposed of her opponents so easily and with the same technique that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator Joe Rogan said it was an “honor” to watch her fight. Reality set in back in Nov. 2015 when Holly Holm brutally knocked out the former women’s bantamweight champion.

The aura was dimmed, the Floyd Mayweather fight hype ceased, and “Rowdy” suddenly looked human. Rousey decided to escape the media as she gathered her thoughts and planned her next move. She felt UFC 207 was the right time to try to get her belt back.

“Rowdy” met 135-pound title holder Amanda Nunes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two headlined the final UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of 2016. Rousey only lasted 48 seconds and “The Lioness” retained her championship via TKO.

With back-to-back knockout losses, doubts have dawned over “Rowdy’s” fighting future. While Rousey isn’t confirming her retirement, she admits she will mull over some things (via ESPN):

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

After Bruce Buffer announced the official fight result, Rousey and her team quickly left the Octagon without addressing fans. “Rowdy” says she is thankful for her supporters.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.”

It has become apparent that the women’s bantamweight division has evolved. Rousey gives credit to Nunes for her win and says she is happy with the progress of the 135-pound women.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.”