Ronda Rousey Appears on set in “Prison Garb” While Filming TV Series

Ronda Rousey plays the part of a “violent thug” inmate and certainly looks the part while filming her appearance on the popular NBC show.

Rousey has still yet to confirm her intentions for returning to the sport which made her famous, despite rumors and comments (including one from Dana White) suggesting that the former dominant bantamweight champion was set to retire.

“Rowdy” has appeared in a number of advertisements, and also had significant parts in “Furious 7” and “The Expendables 3”. While the Glendale Gym fighter’s transition into full-time actress is also not a certainty, many had suggested that offers to appear on screen would have been scuppered now that her one-time aura of invincibility inside the octagon has been dramatically shattered.

Ronda Rousey lost her bantamweight title following a brutal knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. The Judoka’s return to action against Amanda Nunes in December 2016 saw her brutally dispatched by the current champion of the 135-pound division, Amanda Nunes. Despite this, Rousey has yet to indicate that she has thrown in the towel on her career, and has recently posted cryptic messages to social media which could be interpreted as positive for those who wish to see her return.

You can watch TMZ Sports’ full clip including pictures of Rousey on set, above.