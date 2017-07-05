Ronda Rousey Recalls Recent Home Invasion; Travis Browne Tracks Down Suspect

Ronda Rousey appeared on today’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and recalled a particularly shocking tale. According to the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, the home shared by Rousey and fiance Travis Browne was recently ransacked, with the couple being robbed by some local hooligans.

The crime was caught on camera, however, and Browne soon went hunting for the suspects. Among the items of value taken were Rousey’s Olympic rings. Not only were the couple robbed, someone had been squatting, and sleeping in Rousey’s bed.

Via MMA Weekly, Rousey told the show that:

“We stopped by the house right before we were going to go to the airport and he was going to sneak away and go ask my mom for permission but right when we got to the house, we realized we were robbed. Someone had been squatting in my house for like three days, sleeping in my bed.

[They] stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards.

We have security cameras so we looked back at them and we saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards and there’s a famous skate park right across the street cause we’re in Venice. So my man’s 6’7” like 260 [pounds], he like beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away.

He’s smart enough not to [hit them], we’ll get sued pretty hard, but he found the police right then and they caught them.”

In the end, it was the best possible outcome for the couple, given the circumstances. No word on if they’re looking to relocate following the incident.