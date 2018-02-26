Ronda Rousey Sets Up Her WrestleMania Future By Throwing Triple H Through a Table

Ronda Rousey began setting up her storyline for WrestleMania on Sunday night when she put her boss from WWE through a table at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is officially on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

On Sunday night, Rousey took part in the WWE pay-per-view event “Elimination Chamber” where she was “signing her contract” to officially join the promotion and compete alongside the superstars on the Monday Night Raw roster.

Obviously this was all scripted but it also set up what will likely be Rousey’s match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

After Rousey was introduced to the Las Vegas crowd — that included UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and her husband Travis Browne sitting in the front row — she was introduced by real life WWE executives and part time performers Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his wife Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey was first showered by accolades and then Raw General Manager and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle informed the former UFC champion that she was being set up by Triple H and Stephanie after embarrassing them at WrestleMania 31 three years ago.

At that show, Rousey was involved in a scene where she assisted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to put one over on Triple H and Stephanie and the storyline goes that now they are looking for revenge.

That all led to Rousey putting Triple H through a table and then taking a monstrous slap from McMahon. The scripted drama all but ensures Rousey’s first match at WrestleMania will end up as a mixed tag team affair where she will likely team with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie.

There had been rumors that perhaps Rousey would get the chance to team with Johnson again, but several reports stated that he would be unable to compete due to insurance concerns from the films and television shows he’s currently shooting because an injury could occur while he’s performing in WWE.

Rousey has about six weeks to begin building her storyline as she officially transitions from the Octagon to the ring and her WWE career gets underway.

Will you continue to watch Ronda Rousey now that she’s in WWE? Sound off in the comments to let us know.