Photos: Ronda Rousey Shows Off What She’s Been Working on Since 2015

Ronda Rousey has heard whispers about her body and image ahead of UFC 207.

But she doesn’t care.

The former UFC female bantamweight champion posted a side-by-side comparison of herself five days out from a 2015 title defense vs. Cat Zingano and five days out from her return Friday night vs. Amanda Nunes.

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

Rousey enters the bout having not fought since dropping the belt to Holly Holm last year in Australia. She is also staying out of the spotlight this week, but did appear on a recent edition of UFC Embedded.

Join us here at MMANews.com this Friday for live round-by-round results coverage of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey.