Ronda Rousey Snags Guest Role on NBC’s ‘Blindspot’

Ronda Rousey is going from pay-per-view (PPV) fights to NBC.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight ruler is making a guest appearance on an episode of “Blindspot.” Rousey will be playing a prison inmate on the show.

You can read the press release going more in-depth on “Rowdy’s” role on the episode below:

“Rousey will be playing Devon Penberthy, a female prison inmate who grew up in a working class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and is serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. She is a tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon.”

Rousey’s appearance on the show will occur on episode 220, which is set to air in early May. “Blindspot” airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

There has been no official word on Rousey’s fighting future, but UFC President Dana White has said he believes Rousey will hang up her gloves for good and move on to Hollywood full time.

“Rowdy” was last seen suffering a 48-second TKO loss at the hands of current women’s bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes. Over one year prior to that bout, “Rowdy” suffered the most devastating loss of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. She was knocked out by Holly Holm via head kick in front of the largest live audience in UFC history.