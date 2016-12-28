Ronda Rousey Sticking With Edmund Tarverdyan is ‘Her Decision,’ Says Dana White

UFC president Dana White made an interesting point when asked during a media scrum why Ronda Rousey is still working with Edmund Tarverdyan.

“Nobody was complaining when she was on a tear and beating people in record time,” White said.

Tarverdyan has come under fire for his work with Rousey and Travis Browne – who is dating the former UFC female bantamweight champion – in recent months. He also nearly started an in-Octagon brawl with Fabricio Werdum after Werdum defeated Brown earlier this year.

Rousey, though, continues to stick with her coach as she prepares to meet Amanda Nunes Friday night at UFC 207.

“That’s her decision,” White added. “She’s a grown woman. She’s intelligent and she knows what she’s doing.”