Ronda Rousey Teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir Join WWE Performance Center

Ronda Rousey's long time friends and teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are looking to join the professional wrestling world as well

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler might have some backup on the way in WWE.

On Monday, WWE reported that former UFC fighter Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have both reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. where they will begin training with hopes of moving into the professional wrestling world.

Of course, Duke and Shafir are part of the group known as ‘the Four Horsewomen’ that was started with Rousey and Baszler when they were all actively competing in mixed martial arts.

“Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have joined their Four Horsewomen teammates Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in making the move from mixed martial arts to sports-entertainment, reporting for training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla,” WWE officials said in a statement.

While the four fighters remained friends throughout their MMA careers, Baszler eventually joined WWE where she is now the reigning NXT women’s champion. Rousey also left the UFC to sign a multi-year contract with WWE and she made her in ring debut at WrestleMania in April.

Duke is an “Ultimate Fighter” and UFC veteran with a record of 3-5 with one no contest who last competed in 2016 as part of the Invicta FC fight roster.

As for Shafir, she was a prospect who went 1-2 during her pro fight career before stepping away from the sport to have her first child. Shafir also happens to be engaged to NXT superstar Roderick Strong.

Now Duke and Shafir will begin training at the WWE Performance Center with hopes of one day joining the WWE roster alongside their Four Horsewomen teammates in Rousey and Baszler.

What are your thoughts on Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir joining Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in WWE? Sound off in the comments and let us know!