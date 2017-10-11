Ronda Rousey Teases WWE Signing: ‘I Don’t Wanna Ruin Anything’

Former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey appears to be headed to the WWE.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rousey refused to confirm a report that she has signed with the pro wrestling promotion. Instead, teasing the notion of something happening soon.

“If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know?” Rousey said. “I enjoy it more that way, and I don’t wanna ruin anything.”

Recently, Rousey was shown at an event helping her close friend Shayna Baszler. She was also involved in an angle with several other WWE superstars and was at WrestleMania 31 for an angle with “The Rock.”

During the interview, Rousey’s husband, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, said he would “not say not” to the WWE if they tried to bring him on board.

“We’re still making decisions on my part,” he added.