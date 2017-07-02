Ronda Rousey to Appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will stop by “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on ABC this Wednesday to discuss her role as a captain on “Battle of the Network Stars.”

Rousey is coaching the “Red Team” with celebrities Joey Lawrence, Dave Foley, Corbin Bernsen, Lance Bass, Olivia d’Abo, Todd Bridges, Nicole Eggert, Lou Ferrigno and Kelly Osbourne opposite a team coached by former NFL superstar DeMarcus Ware.

The series, a reboot of long-running program in the 1970s and 80s, airs Thursday nights on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

Rousey has not fought inside the Octagon since returning from a year-long layoff last December. She was brutally finished by Amanda Nunes.